Ο τρόπος που το Instagram σε βοηθά να γίνεις fit!

Υπάρχει άπειρη πληροφορία -σωστή και λάθος- στο Διαδίκτυο για όποιο θέμα θέλεις και όλοι έχουν γίνει experts σε κάτι. Εμείς βρήκαμε πέντε από τους καλύτερους trainers στο Instagram που αξίζει να ακολουθήσεις.
Το Instagram μπορεί να λειτουργήσει και υπέρ σου αν το χρησιμοποιήσεις σωστά. Μπορεί να σε βοηθήσει να γίνεις fit, να υιοθετήσεις μια πιο υγιεινή διατροφή και να κατακτήσεις τους στόχους σου.
Είναι σημαντικό να γνωρίζεις πως δεν μπορείς να εμπιστεύεσαι ό,τι διαβάζεις online και να το ακολουθείς χωρίς πρώτα να το φιλτράρεις. Εμείς βρήκαμε μερικούς experts στο Instagram που μπορείς να ακολουθείς και να ακούς τις συμβουλές σου. Ή έστω να πάρεις ένα κίνητρο να ξεκινήσεις γυμναστική, να ακολουθήσεις μια διατροφή, να δοκιμάσεις μερικές ασκήσεις στο σπίτι.
Trainers στο Instagram που αξίζει να ακολουθήσεις
Rachael DeVaux
did this SHOULDER workout yesterday and 100% feeling it today 😧💦 Hit the save for later and read below❗️ . KEY tip for living a healthy lifestyle: it takes TIME to see changes. I’ve been an athlete—soccer & basketball, mostly—since I was young and I’ve gone through my fair share of ups and downs with being more fit (and not), frustrated and content with my physical appearance, motivated and unmotivated. even 2 years ago I remember feeling so disappointed because I was working so hard & not seeing the results I wanted. but just like with nutrition, it takes some experimenting with different styles/durations of exercise to figure out how your body functions best, what it responds to, etc. . No one person is the same and we’re all at different points in our journey. one thing that may work for someone may not work for others 💯 . I can honestly say once I stopped worrying about how I looked and focused more on how I felt, doing workouts that made me excited and what my schedule allowed (I began going to the gym for shorter periods of time and took more rest days, which made a big difference), everything sort of fell into place and the confidence followed. I can now lift heavier than ever and it feels so rewarding 😩🏋️♀️ . what I’m saying is, don’t give up!! be consistent with eating good foods, making time to move your body, getting enough sleep, drinking water, taking care of your body! WORK FOR WHAT YOU WANT and believe in yourself! 💪💛 . . CIRCUIT💦 3-4 rounds 1️⃣: hammer curl to press x12 2️⃣: DB deadlift to upward row x12 3️⃣: crossbody front raise x12 each 4️⃣: BB push press x12 first time on the speed bag, ‘is this kind of it?’ 😂😭 #rachaelsgoodeats #train #workout #training
H Rachel είναι personal trainer με πιστοποίηση NASM και εξειδικεύεται στα θέματα βελτίωσης κι απόδοσης. Παράλληλα, είναι και διαιτολόγος η οποία αναρτά όμορφες και πολύχρωμες φωτογραφίες τροφίμων ενώ μας λέει λεπτομερώς τη συνταγή για να τα φτιάξουμε και μόνοι.
Μας δείχνει επίσης γρήγορες ασκήσεις που μπορείς να κάνεις είτε στο γυμναστήριο είτε στο σπίτι.
Alix Turoff
H Alix είναι πιστοποιημένη personal trainer και διαιτολόγος που δημοσιεύει ενημερωτικά και διασκεδαστικά memes όπως αυτό που βλέπουμε παρακάτω. Μοιράζεται γρήγορα facts σχετικά με το σώμα και τον τρόπο που καίει και αποθηκεύει θερμίδες, διατροφικές συγκρίσεις για διαφορετικά τρόφιμα, και υγιεινές συνταγές. Μας δίνει πάντα τις καλύτερες και πιο εύστοχες συμβουλές.
This is not a conversation about food quality, individual metabolism or best practices. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is a conversation about calories & what they are. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A calorie (like a mile) is simply a unit of measurement. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 calorie=4.1868 joules 1 mile=5280 ft ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ These are indisputable facts, yet we often hear "calories aren't created equal". This is a fallacy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You can't argue that 1 calorie is equal to 4.1868 joules, so saying a calorie isn't a calorie is just not true. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now…what I believe people mean to say is there are more factors involved, and THIS is true. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Total Energy Expenditure (TEE) is the sum of: 🔢Basal Metabolic Rate (Age, Gender, Body Composition, Health Status) 🏃🏻♀️Physical Activity (Exercise & Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis aka NEAT) 🥗Thermic Effect of Food ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, if you were able to know your TEE, you could have a pretty good idea of how many calories (energy) your body needs to maintain, lose or gain weight. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As you can see, there are multiple factors that influence TEE so it's hard to get a solid answer here (though we do have formulas to help us estimate) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The best way to know how many calories YOU need is to experiment. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This isn't to say EVERYONE needs to track their calories, exercise, etc BUT, if you are actively trying to lose weight and are relying on diet or meal plans, this is for you. If you don't understand your energy needs, you will continue to struggle to find "what works". ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We know what works. We just can't give a blanket recommendation to everyone. We know that eating in a calorie deficit will result in weight loss but to know what a calorie deficit is FOR YOU, you need to actually try it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I help my clients figure out their energy needs as a baseline. From there, we focus on pairing foods, food quality, & mindfulness. But you can't put the cart before the horse. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To me, understanding your calorie needs is not a form of restriction. It's information 🤷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you understand your calorie needs? If not, lmk so I can help! ⬇️
Lacey Dunn
Swipe for a full body weight ab workout 💁🏻♀️ No gym required! #ABmazing . It’s important to work your abs a few times a week- not to “get abs” or “have a six pack” but to have a strong core & prevent injuries in your compound lifts! Injuries ain’t fun 🙅🏻♀️ (also I swear I’m the only one who uses ain’t 🤣) . I work abs 3-4x a week- 2x weighted and 2x unweighted. . Full workout below! . Circuit: -Hollow gold flutter kicks 15×4 -Cross body mountain climbers with 2 second hold each rep 10×4 -Toe touches 15×4 -My favorite exercise I call “The Lacey”🤣🤣🤣🤣 you know you do it. . Enjoy and make sure to check out my #FitLikeMeChallenge starting September 1st for 8 weeks of killer workouts & a chance to be a part of an epic community! 🤗❤️ . Outfit: @buffbunny_collection #abworkout #workoutroutine #bossbabe #abroutine #TheLacey
Η Lacey είναι επίσης, πιστοποιημένη personal trainer της NASM, διαιτολόγος και ιδρυτής της UpliftFit Nutrition. Έχει εμπειρία ως bodybuilder και όχι μόνο δίνει τις συμβουλές της απλόχερα αλλά μιλά για την ανάπτυξη στο γυμναστήριο, και το πώς η διατροφή επηρεάζει τα επίπεδα του θυρεοειδούς.
Lauren Cadillac
Wondering if you should give ONE MORE diet a shot? Give keto a try? Maybe try out intermittent fasting? Still not convinced you’re ready to give up dieting?? . Take this test right now and check off all of the ways dieting has impacted you social, physical and mental health. This information is adopted from @evelyntribole intuitive eating workbook which I use with all of my IE clients. . When we are able to see just how many ways dieting has impacted our lives, it’s helps to make stepping away from dieting easier. It also helps to convince us that dieting does more harm than good. . If you’re ready to dip your toes into the Intuitive Eating waters but don’t want to go at it alone, click the link in my bio ❤️
Η Lauren αποκαλεί τον εαυτό της «Feel Good Dietitian» και μιλά για τη διατροφή δίνοντας σωστά tips και συμβουλές. Είναι κατά της δίαιτας και όλης αυτής της υπερβολικής φιλοσοφίας αλλά σε συμβουλεύει για το πώς να σταματήσεις να τσιμπάς διαρκώς, να μην έχεις αυτό το φούσκωμα στην κοιλιά και να ακούς την πείνα σου.
Monica Salafia
Η Monica είναι μια ακόμη πιστοποιημένη personal trainer και διαιτολόγος, η οποία ποστάρει διάφορα tips γυμναστικής και πληροφορίες για το πώς να προγραμματίζεις τα γεύματά σου βάσει των θερμίδων. Παράλληλα, αρκετές φορές θα τη δεις να ποστάρει memes που πραγματικά θα σε βάλουν σε σκέψεις για τη νοοτροπία σου στο φαγητό και την άσκηση.
Tracking your workouts? Logging your foods? Are you also tracking your menstraul cycle? . Ideally, you answered Yes to all 3 if you’re really into self-studying but NO worries if you don’t. Many reasons not to but this post is for those who are interested! . 2 phases to your menstrual cycle: Follicular which starts with your period and Luteal which starts with ovulation. . During the follicular phase: 💪🏼 Mostly after your period is over you will benefit most from training explosively! Your mood and energy levels will match that. 🍎 Nutritionally speaking, up those carbs for all our efforts! Your body is using a lot more carb for fuel at higher intensity so replenish, honey. . During the luteal phase: 💪🏼 Your body is like “hey take it easy I’m trying to get fertilized here”. Your energy levels and mood are likely lower as you prepare for menstruation. Don’t skip your workouts – just tone it down. Long walks, less load will keep you moving and in the habit of exercise. 🍎 You’re probably having mad cravings and might be eating more than your body needs relative to its output. Try to be more mindful about that and honor your hunger of course! But really consider is it hunger or another trigger. Focus on those fresh fruits and veggies! . ⚠️ These are super general guidelines and should not be substituted for medical advice provided by a legitimate health care professional. . #denverfitnessdietitian #mindonnutrition #fitnessnutrition #denverfitness #denverhealth #denverwellness #fitnessnutritiontips #womenwholiftweights #menstrualcycle #sportsnutrition #sportsdietitian
