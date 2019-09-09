Ο τρόπος που το Instagram σε βοηθά να γίνεις fit!

View this post on Instagram

did this SHOULDER workout yesterday and 100% feeling it today 😧💦 Hit the save for later and read below❗️ . KEY tip for living a healthy lifestyle: it takes TIME to see changes. I've been an athlete—soccer & basketball, mostly—since I was young and I've gone through my fair share of ups and downs with being more fit (and not), frustrated and content with my physical appearance, motivated and unmotivated. even 2 years ago I remember feeling so disappointed because I was working so hard & not seeing the results I wanted. but just like with nutrition, it takes some experimenting with different styles/durations of exercise to figure out how your body functions best, what it responds to, etc. . No one person is the same and we're all at different points in our journey. one thing that may work for someone may not work for others 💯 . I can honestly say once I stopped worrying about how I looked and focused more on how I felt, doing workouts that made me excited and what my schedule allowed (I began going to the gym for shorter periods of time and took more rest days, which made a big difference), everything sort of fell into place and the confidence followed. I can now lift heavier than ever and it feels so rewarding 😩🏋️‍♀️ . what I'm saying is, don't give up!! be consistent with eating good foods, making time to move your body, getting enough sleep, drinking water, taking care of your body! WORK FOR WHAT YOU WANT and believe in yourself! 💪💛 . . CIRCUIT💦 3-4 rounds 1️⃣: hammer curl to press x12 2️⃣: DB deadlift to upward row x12 3️⃣: crossbody front raise x12 each 4️⃣: BB push press x12 first time on the speed bag, 'is this kind of it?' 😂😭