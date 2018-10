Κάνε 8+1 αλλαγές σήμερα και άλλαξε τις διατροφικές σου συνήθειες!

View this post on Instagram

👁9 WAYS TO IMPROVE YOUR EATING HABITS – Morning froggy friend – You make the decision you want to start eating better. – 👉🏻Maybe to lose fat 👉🏻Maybe just to feel healthier – For many of you this is decision occurs in cycles. – You manage it for a few weeks then old habits start creeeping back in. – In my experience working with a multitude of online clients there are generally similarities between stories. – 👉🏻It starts with an extreme beginning You follow the most restrictive diet because that's what's necessary right? – Mmm not so much – This approach isn't necessary and generally leads you right back to your old habits. – 👉🏻General disorganisation and no system When you're trying to learn new habits you need to actually do some thinking and learning to plan things ahead of time. – If you continue to free wheel in a state of chaos you will end up back at square one. – Remember change needs change – 👉🏻Set yourself up for success – You must make your environment reflect what you're trying to do. – Having a fridge full of trifle and eating universal portions is not a recipe for success. – You also need to have a basic meal structure so you gain momentum of eating consistently well – This also helps you to be organised, having a structure makes it easier – 👉🏻Meal times – A lot of people literally zone out.You need to be present when you eat. – Your body could be saying " yo I’m full”but you miss it and keep eating – Some of my online clients do hunger logs pre and post meals to help them establish this “being present” behaviour. – 👉🏻Your company – If you are surrounded by “ goal sabotagers” mainly in the form of food pushers here's my advice – 1. Minimise the time spent with them 2. REMEMBER YOU ARE ALWAYS IN CONTROL. – You decide (even if you think you’re not) – 👉🏻Progess not perfection – Then we have the curse of trying to be perfect. – One slip & it goes down the drain or viewing small changes as pointless so not bothering. – Remember small changes over time adds up so aim for something over nothing. – 👉🏻Remember your why – If you don’t know why you’re doing something, you will lose focus so always keep your eye.✌🏻