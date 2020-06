Το παράδειγμα της Jessica Alba προς όλες τις μαμάδες

View this post on Instagram

Staying fit and having fun with my girls is everything right now! 😊So excited to share that @fitonapp is proud to be supporting @baby2baby and their efforts to help families in need affected by COVID-19 by donating up to $1 Million dollars @baby2baby! Starting today through April 14, @fitonapp will donate for every sign up. So take care of yourself + have fun with a free workout AND give back to @baby2baby children in need all at the same time! See bio in link to signup for the @fitonapp today and check out my stories for more! ❤️ #Fit4Baby