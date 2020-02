Αυτοί είναι οι λόγοι που οι “τεμπέληδες” γονείς μεγαλώνουν καλύτερα παιδιά!

View this post on Instagram

A month ago I experienced a "burnout". I wrote about it on my blog @bottleandheels. Read the story. Link in my bio. Here is an excerpt."The narrative for women is changing but the biology of women is not. To “have it all”, a woman must work just as hard as a male, if not more, to prove that she is worthy and qualified. Then in our “spare time” pop out a few kids with zero pain and zero help (because you chose to have a child, so why the hell should anyone provide you aid). And if that isn’t enough, the cacophony of people’s opinions on years long breastfeeding and better child development co-sleeping leaves one in a self-defeated, wasted mess."