Ξεκίνησαν τα πρώτα σοβαρά προβλήματα από τον κυκλώνα Ίρμα – Πρώτη προειδοποίηση και στην Ατλάντα

Roof coming off this place, also notice the front of house is blown in. Bad news for these folks. Irma blowing her hardest so far! Says 98 mph right now and will she will get stronger. #hurricaneirma #floridakeys #ridingthestormout #mothernature

