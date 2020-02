Το πιο βάρβαρο έθιμο κατά των γυναικών και τα…. “λουλούδια” που άνθισαν στην έρημο

View this post on Instagram

Today I say THANK YOU for all your encouraging, thoughtful, loving, constructive, empowering, compassionate, empathetic, inspiring, expressive, meaningful and pain-relieving comments after posting the circumcision scene from my film „Desert Flower“. That really means a lot to me. Although it’s not always easy to be the public face of the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation, I have no regrets! Every second was worth fighting against this inhuman and horrible ritual. I will never give up my mission. Lots of hugs! xx Love & Peace, Waris ❤️❤️🌷