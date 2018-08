Πανικός σε πτήση της Ryanair | Επιβάτες πήδηξαν απ’ τις τσουλήθρες (Video)

looks like it harfer to get to ibiza then we thought ive never seen so many people so scared in there life! portable charger blew up in the same row as I was sitting everyone tries to run and all I do was put it out with water 😂 luckily it was just before taking off come on people how can no one else think of doing that fire across the whole plane width of the plane emergency exits are pre fun when there's not a real emergency #ryanair #fire #emergency #panic #geteveryoneout #bombscare To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email [email protected]

A post shared by Anthony Carrio (@anthcarrio) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:04am PDT