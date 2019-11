Ο Leonardo DiCaprio εκθειάζει την Greta και κάνει την πιο δυνατή ανάρτηση

View this post on Instagram

To those who question my so called “opinions”, I would once again want to refer to page 108, chapter 2 in the SR1,5 IPCC report released last year. There you’ll find our rapidly declining CO2 budgets. This is not opinions or politics. It’s the current best available science. All we’re saying is unite behind the science and listen to the scientists. Either you stand behind the Paris Agreement and the IPCC, or you don’t. In this case there’s no middle ground. You must include the full picture. As explained in my speech at the US Congress. Link in bio!