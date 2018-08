Μπορεί να έχασε, αλλά ο Τσιτσιπάς το γιόρτασε κι έσβησε τούρτα! (Video)

Thank you Toronto 🇨🇦 for an unforgettable week! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @rafaelnadal for your third Masters 1000 this year, well deserved.

A post shared by Stefanos Tsitsipas (@stefanostsitsipas98) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:13pm PDT