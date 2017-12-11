Οι κορυφαίοι των κορυφαίων | Αυτοί διεκδικούν τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Οι κορυφαίοι των κορυφαίων για ακόμα μια χρονιά διεκδικούν τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες. Μόλις ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες κι εμείς απλά περιμένουμε να δούμε ποιοι θα επικρατήσουν και θα αποχωρήσουν μ’ ένα βραβείο ανά χείρας απ’ την 75η τελετή απονομής.

Η απονομή θα γίνει 7 Ιανουαρίου 2018 και διοργανώνεται από την Ένωση Ανταποκριτών Ξένου Τύπου (Hollywood Foreign Press Association).

Οι περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες ανήκουν στην ταινία του Guillermo del Toro «The Shape of Water».

Στη συνέχεια ακολουθεί το «The Post» του Steven Spielberg με έξι υποψηφιότητες.

Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Shape of Water”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Disaster Artist”

“I, Tonya”

“The Greatest Showman”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Molly’s Game”

Original Score, Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Ferdinand” (“Home”)

“Mudbound” (“Mighty River”)

“Coco” (“Remember Me”)

“The Star” (“The Star”)

“The Greatest Showman” (“This Is Me”)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Will & Grace”

“SMILF”

“Master of None”

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

“The Sinner”

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”