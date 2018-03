Η NASA αποχαιρετά τον Stephen Hawking | Video

Η NASA αποχαιρετά τον Stephen Hawking με ένα tweet κι ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5

— NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018