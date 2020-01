Η απόλυτη αποθέωση στο τελευταίο show του Jean Paul Gaultier | Το τέλος μιας θρυλικής καριέρας

View this post on Instagram

After 50 years in the fashion industry, @JPGaultierofficial’s Spring/ Summer 2020 Couture collection was a magnificently inventive, euphoric, and heartwarming spectacle — a celebration of all the values that this unique designer has embodied in his work through five decades of imagination, humor, humanity, and joy. #GaultierParis #JPGFreaking50 @bellahadid #BellaHadid . . . #soposhgroup #soposhprivateclub #jeanpaulgaultier #springsummer20 #pfw #parisfashionweek #luxuryfashion #hautecouture #pfw20 #paris #france