H Marieke Vervoort προετοίμαζε τον θάνατό της απ’ το 2008

View this post on Instagram

Today, we would like to honor and send our condolences to Marieke Vervoort’s family. Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort has died aged 40 after ending her life through euthanasia. Vervoort, a Paralympic gold medalist at London 2012, lived with a degenerative spinal condition that caused her constant pain and made sleeping very difficult. May she rest peacefully. . . . . . . . . #love #photooftheday #pic #picoftheday #friends #instadaily #follow #like4like #instalike #likeforlikes #tagsforlikes #follow4follow #instafollow #likeback #like4likes #lfl #like4follow #pleasefollow #depression #cerebralpalsy #health #awareness #nofilter #igers #instamood #bestoftheday #mariekevervoort🏅 #paraolympics #goldmedalist