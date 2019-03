Φοράμε διαφορετικές κάλτσες και ανεβάζουμε τη φωτογραφία στα social media! | Photos

View this post on Instagram

Every March 21st people all over the planet celebrate World Down Syndrome Day – a global opportunity to raise awareness and showcase all of the amazing ways people with Down syndrome make the world a better place. • So wear your fun, patterned, and even mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day in order to start conversations centered around the inherent value of individuals with Down syndrome! • Tag @joniandfriends in the photos of you “Rocking Your Socks” on Thursday for a chance to win an exclusive pair of Joni and Friends crazy socks! … #rockyoursocks #worlddownsyndromeday #crazysocks #giveaway #disabilityministry #joniandfriends #downsyndrome