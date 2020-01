Οι συναυλίες που αξίζει να πας τον Ιανουάριο!

View this post on Instagram

I am happy to announce the Winter/Early Spring 2020 shows which will be also the last part of "Esja" Tour. I will visit places that I have never been to: Greece, Israel, North of France and Latvia (special performance on M470i piano built by @klavinspiano ), but also Rotterdam and Szczecin (Filharmonia im. Mieczysława Karłowicza w Szczecinie) and a bit of Germany & Switzerland. I hope to see you somewhere on the road. 11.01.2020 Tel Aviv (IL) Einav Center /sold out 14.01.2020 Athens (GR) Parnassoss Hall 08/02/2020 Baden (CH) OOAM Festival 09/02/2020 Münster (DE) Pianeo 10/02/2020 Bochum (DE) Dampfgebläsehaus of Jahrhunderthalle 13/02/2020 Angers (FR) Musee Jean Lurcat 14/02/2020 Caen (FR) Le Cargö 15/02/2020 Lille (FR) L'Aéronef 16/02/2020 Niort (FR) Le Moulin Du Roc 18/02/2020 Bonn (DE) Bundeskunsthalle 19/02/2020 Rotterdam (NL ) LantarenVenster 11/03/2020 Szczecin (PL) Philharmonic Hall / sold out 14/03/2020 Ventspils (Latvia) 'Latvija' Concert Hall From the other annoucements Esja Music Sheet Books will be back in stock soon in January, and we are already planning the 3rd reprint. Stay tuned! Graphic design by one and only: Marta Kacprzak / @motionpicturestories