Δημιουργήθηκε το πρώτο μουσείο με έργα τέχνης εμπνευσμένα απ’ τον κορονοϊό

Είναι γεγονός! Δημιουργήθηκε το πρώτο virtual μουσείο που είναι εμπνευσμένο απ’ την πανδημία. Το CAM (Covid Art Museum) περιλαμβάνει έργα τέχνης εμπνευσμένα απ’ τον κορονοϊό, τα οποία προκαλούν εκρήξεις συναισθημάτων στον εγκέφαλό μας.
View this post on Instagram
by @j.tordjman "Before the lockdown I was working on the preprod of my upcoming show, about to shoot my models so I could paint them. Everything is obviously on hold now but I cannot not paint or I’ll go crazy. So I had this idea of painting what we’re going through and asked my community to send me pics of their quarantine and then it naturally extended to other people, in France and worldwide. I’m painting how the world citizens are handling their new life at home, chasing the vitamin D or simply dreaming about what we’ll do next." _______ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The world’s 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #Covid19 #QuarantineArt
Τα συναισθήματα που βιώνουμε όλοι μας λόγω της κατάστασης εκφράζονται μέσα απ’ την τέχνη και το αποτέλεσμα είναι υπέροχο!
Οι Emma Calvo, Irene Llorca και José Guerrero είναι οι τρεις άνθρωποι πίσω απ’ το project CAM. Πρόκειται για τρεις Ισπανούς art directors, οι οποίοι εργάζονται στον κλάδο της διαφήμισης, κι αποφάσισαν να φτιάξουν ένα online “μουσείο” στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
by @aos.art "Fed by fear and separated from each other our focus is shifted in different areas. The streets are empty and silent, meanwhile in our house the sound of our television gets louder, telling us we can’t shake hands like we used to, we can’t hug like we used to and sadly we’re not able to love like we used to. On a piece of cardboard, trying to wipe out the darkness, I keep on drawing the words that still linger in my mind from the times we weren’t trapped, didn’t have to excessively was our hands and were closer to our loved ones. With my hands smeared with glue and ink, I keep on drawing the only thing we can’t wash away: Our childhood." _______ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The world’s 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #Covid19 #QuarantineArt
Στο CAM (Covid Art Museum) θα δεις δουλειές καλλιτεχνών, οι οποίοι αποτυπώνουν στα έργα τους τις σκέψεις και τα συναισθήματά τους γι’ αυτό που βιώνουμε.
Μέσα σε περίπου έναν μήνα λειτουργίας του, το μουσείο με έργα τέχνης εμπνευσμένα απ’ τον κορονοϊό έχει συγκεντρώσει εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες ακόλουθους, οι οποίοι θαυμάζουν τα έργα τέχνης.
Ποια είναι τα έργα τέχνης εμπνευσμένα απ’ τον κορονοϊό;
Πρόκειται για πίνακες, φωτογραφίες, illustrations, animations και videos, ενώ οι καλλιτέχνες στέλνουν καθημερινά νέα έργα στους εμπνευστές του project συμπληρώνοντας απλά μια φόρμα.
Μιλώντας στο site Widewalls, οι δημιουργοί του μουσείου δήλωσαν: «Μέχρι στιγμής έχουμε μετρήσει πάνω από 50 διαφορετικές εθνικότητες».
Οι ίδιοι τόνισαν πως τα κριτήριά τους για να επιλέγουν τα έργα που τελικά εκτίθενται, αφορούν κυρίως τη σχέση τους με την παρούσα κατάσταση και τη ματιά τους σε αυτή.
Και μετά τον κορονοϊό τι;
Οι Emma Calvo, Irene Llorca και José Guerrero όσο αυθόρμητα σκέφτηκαν την ιδέα, το ίδιο αυθόρμητα δηλώνουν ότι δεν έχουν σκεφτεί τι θα γίνει μετά τον κορονοϊό και προς το παρόν η μόνη τους σκέψη είναι το ενδεχόμενο μιας φυσικής έκθεσης ή μιας έκδοσης με τα έργα, αλλά ξεκαθαρίζουν ότι είναι ακόμα πολύ νωρίς γι’ αυτά τα μελλοντικά σχέδια.
View this post on Instagram
by @pierpaolorovero In order of appearance: Firenze, Italy 🇮🇹 Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸 Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵 Jerusalem, Israel 🇮🇱 London, UK 🇬🇧 Paris, France 🇫🇷 Bruxelles, Belgium 🇧🇪 _________________ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The 1st world’s museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #StayHome #QuarantineArt
Δες ακόμα:
#Μένουμε_σπίτι και κάνουμε online tours σε διάσημα μουσεία του κόσμου!