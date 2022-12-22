Μόλις ένας μήνας απομένει μέχρι την αποκάλυψη των υποψηφιοτήτων για την 95η λαμπερή τελετή του κινηματογράφου. Το Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences αποκάλυψε τις shortlist των Όσκαρ για το 2023 σε 10 σημαντικές κατηγορίες. Μεταξύ των οποίων συμπεριλαμβάνονται: Ντοκιμαντέρ, Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση ταινία, Μακιγιάζ και Hairstyling, Πρωτότυπης μουσικής, Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού, Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων, Tαινία μικρού μήκους ζωντανής δράσης, Ήχου και οπτικών εφέ.
Το «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και το «RRR» είναι μεταξύ των ταινιών που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο της shortlist των Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna και η Taylor Swift βρίσκονται μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν με τα τραγούδια τους το πολυπόθητο βραβείο.
Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες της 95ης τελετής θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου του 2023 ενώ τα Oscars θα γίνουν την Κυριακή, 12 Μαρτίου.
Αυτές είναι οι shortlist των Όσκαρ για το 2023
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Ξενόγλωσσης
- Αργεντινή, Argentina, 1985
- Αυστρία, Corsage
- Βέλγιο, Close
- Καμπότζη, Return to Seoul
- Δανία, Holy Spider
- Γαλλία, Saint Omer
- Γερμανία, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Ινδία, Last Film Show
- Ιρλανδία, The Quiet Girl
- Μεξικό, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Μαρόκο, The Blue Caftan
- Πακιστάν, Joyland
- Πολωνία, EO
- Νότια Κορέα, Decision to Leave
- Σουηδία, Cairo Conspiracy
Μακιγιάζ και Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Πρωτότυπης μουσικής
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού
- “Time” – Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” – A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” – Spirited
- “Applause” – Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” – Till
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” – The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Ήχου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά Εφέ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
