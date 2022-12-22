View this post on Instagram

Το «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και το «RRR» είναι μεταξύ των ταινιών που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο της shortlist των Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna και η Taylor Swift βρίσκονται μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν με τα τραγούδια τους το πολυπόθητο βραβείο.

Μόλις ένας μήνας απομένει μέχρι την αποκάλυψη των υποψηφιοτήτων για την 95η λαμπερή τελετή του κινηματογράφου. Το Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences αποκάλυψε τις shortlist των Όσκαρ για το 2023 σε 10 σημαντικές κατηγορίες. Μεταξύ των οποίων συμπεριλαμβάνονται: Ντοκιμαντέρ, Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση ταινία, Μακιγιάζ και Hairstyling, Πρωτότυπης μουσικής, Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού, Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων, Tαινία μικρού μήκους ζωντανής δράσης, Ήχου και οπτικών εφέ.