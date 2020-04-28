Τι είναι το viral “All In Challenge” που κάνουν όλοι;

Κι ενώ εξακολουθεί η υφήλιος να παραμένει σπίτι, οι άνθρωποι γίνονται ξαφνικά πιο δημιουργικοί. Απ’ τις αρχές Απριλίου, πολλοί celebrities του εξωτερικού άρχισαν να συμμετέχουν σ’ ένα challenge στα social media, το οποίο είναι περισσότερο σαν… κίνημα! Πρόκειται για το “All In Challenge” κι αυτά είναι όσα θέλεις να ξέρεις.
Πρόκειται ουσιαστικά για έναν τρόπο να συγκεντρωθούν χρήματα για όσους αντιμετωπίζουν δυσκολίες λόγω της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού.
Αρχικά, ξεκίνησαν ο Justin Bieber, ο Leonardo DiCaprio και η Ciara, όμως, σύντομα το “All In Challenge” έγινε viral και βρήκε πολλούς υποστηρικτές.
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work with Martin Scorsese, De Niro & myself? Here’s your chance. Visit https://t.co/E5K5SBHeM4 to take part and donate what you can.
Matthew McConaughey, @TheEllenShow, @IamJamieFoxx, will you go all in with us? #AllinChallenge pic.twitter.com/dyBGDcK5v2
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 15, 2020
Το challenge δημιουργήθηκε απ’ το brand Fanatics με στόχο να συγκεντρωθούν όσο το δυνατό περισσότερο χρήματα για ανθρώπους που έχουν ανάγκη και γρήγορα ξεπέρασε τα αρκετά εκατ. δολάρια.
Όλα τα χρήματα πάνε σε μη κερδοσκοπικούς οργανισμούς, όπως Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen και No Kid Hungry.
Πώς λειτουργεί το All In Challenge;
Διάσημοι από κάθε γωνιά του πλανήτη βάζουν σε κλήρωση ή δημοπρασία ένα πολύ μεγάλο έπαθλο. Οι ενδιαφερόμενοι αγοράζουν λαχνούς αν πρόκειται για κλήρωση, ή δίνουν τη δική τους προσφορά αν μιλάμε για δημοπρασία.
Στο τέλος ο τυχερός λαχνός ή η μεγαλύτερη προσφορά ανακηρύσσονται νικητές του επάθλου, το οποίο θα λάβουν σε μεταγενέστερη ημερομηνία.
Τα χρήματα που θα μαζευτούν θα δοθούν σε όσους τα έχουν ανάγκη στη μάχη ενάντια στον κορονοϊό.
Ανάμεσα στα έπαθλα είναι η συμμετοχή σε ταινίες δίπλα στα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα, γνωριμίες με μεγάλους αστέρες της showbiz ή συμβόλαιο μιας ημέρας σε ομάδα μπάσκετ!
Οι μεγαλύτεροι αστέρες συμμετέχουν στο All In Challenge
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help us feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/VYWubNgDrZ
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼
Let’s Go! We’re ALL IN this together!❤️ https://t.co/M6ja5eiVIB
— Ciara (@ciara) April 15, 2020
hey ya’ll, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/oCLLVTWD8J and donate for a chance to win a chance to join me at a @UTAustin Football Game. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @jimmykimmel + @jonahhill – are you ALL IN!? pic.twitter.com/mCZg8hyBL1
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 15, 2020
I’m all in. I hope you will be too. #ALLINCHALLENGE @LeoDiCaprio @JTimberlake @LauraDern pic.twitter.com/NiT68M7pdS
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to @gisele I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://allinchallenge.in/kkw to donate whatever you can – every dollar counts – and one person will be selected at random. 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts through @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica, and America’s Food Fund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.
Δες ακόμα:
Τα Tik Tok Challenges που θα σου φτιάξουν τη διάθεση στην καραντίνα με τους δικούς σου!