Πού θα πάνε για μήνα του μέλιτος ο Harry και η Meghan;

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle visited Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland. During their visit, the couple spoke to the young leaders of a peace-building initiative, Amazing the Space, and some of Northern Ireland’s brightest young entrepreneurs at Catalyst Inc HQ. The couple also learnt about the history of Belfast, visiting @NationalTrust’s The Crown Liquor Saloon and the iconic @TitanicBelfast, seen here, which tells the story of the Titanic.

