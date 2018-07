Παγκόσμιο hashtag το #PrayForGreece

Wildfires that ignited near Athens, Greece, on Monday have killed at least 49 people and injured more than 150, as hundreds of firefighters and first responders struggle to contain the blazes and evacuate residents. A further 199 people are still missing, according to emergency services. The fires broke out on both sides of Athens, and by early evening, the skies over the Parthenon had turned orange from the smoke. The Greek government has declared a state of emergency and asked the European Union for aid (📷: Reuters, Getty) – #wildfire #wildfires #fire #fires #naturaldisaster #disaster #evacuation #victim #victims #firefighters #searchandrescue #rescue #rescuers #rafina #mati #kineta #parthenon #athens #greece #greek #prayforgreece #Πυρκαγια

