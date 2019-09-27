Ο Πρίγκιπας Harry έκανε αυτό που είχε κάνει η Diana 22 χρόνια πριν! (Photo)

Ο Πρίγκιπας Harry είχε τεράστια αδυναμία στη μητέρα του και αυτό το γνωρίζουμε ήδη. Από μικρές κινήσεις που κάνει φαίνεται πόσο του στοίχισε η απώλειά της και με κάθε ευκαιρία φροντίζει να τιμά τη μνήμη της. Τώρα, έκανε κάτι που είχε κάνει η Diana 22 χρόνια πριν και συγκίνησε τους πάντες. Ο Πρίγκιπας Harry περπάτησε σε ναρκοπέδιο στην Ανγκόλα.
Το ίδιο είχε κάνει και η Πριγκίπισσα Diana 22 χρόνια πριν (το 1997), λίγους μήνες πριν χάσει τη ζωή της στο τροχαίο: Είχε περπατήσει σε ναρκοπέδιο στην Ανγκόλα.
Ο Πρίγκιπας Harry περπάτησε σε ναρκοπέδιο στην Ανγκόλα θέλοντας να τιμήσει τη μνήμη της μητέρας του και να συνεχίσει το έργο της.
Οι συγκεκριμένες φωτογραφίες της Πριγκίπισσας Diana είναι εμβληματικές, ιδίως για το θάρρος της να περπατήσει σε ενεργό ναρκοπέδιο για να ευαισθητοποιήσει τις χώρες για τα χιλιάδες παιδιά που έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους ή έχουν ακρωτηριαστεί παίζοντας σε τέτοια ναρκοπέδια.
View this post on Instagram
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
Έτσι, και ο Πρίγκιπας Harry, στο πλαίσιο της περιοδείας του στην Αφρική, επισκέφθηκε την Ανγκόλα και περπάτησε σ’ ένα παρόμοιο ναρκοπέδιο, φορώντας μάλιστα την ίδια στολή που είχε φορέσει και η μητέρα του.
Ο επίσημος λογαριασμός του βασιλικού ζευγαριού στο Instagram ανέβασε αρχικά τη φωτογραφία της Diana, όπως είδες παραπάνω, και στη συνέχεια ανέβασε εκείνες του Πρίγκιπα Harry στέλνοντας μήνυμα για την απαγόρευση της χρήσης ναρκών και την εξαφάνιση των ναρκοπεδίων.
Σήμερα στην Ανγκόλα, ο δούκας του Sussex θα ακολουθήσει τα βήματα της μητέρας του για να δει την κληρονομιά της δουλειάς της και πώς η σύνδεσή της με αυτήν την κοινότητα συνέβαλε στην υλοποίηση της εξάλειψης των ναρκών ξηράς. Ο δούκας νιώθει ταπεινότητα που επισκέπτεται ένα μέρος και μια κοινότητα που ήταν τόσο ξεχωριστά για τη μητέρα του και αναγνωρίζει την ακούραστη αποστολή της ως συνήγορος για όλους εκείνους που αισθανόταν ότι χρειάζονταν τη φωνή της περισσότερο
O Πρίγκιπας Harry περπάτησε σε ναρκοπέδιο στην Ανγκόλα:
View this post on Instagram
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
