Meghan Markle – Πρίγκιπας Harry δημοσίευσαν φωτογραφίες από τη βάφτιση του Archie, στον επίσημο λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram, παρά το γεγονός ότι το πριγκιπικό ζευγάρι επέλεξε η βάφτιση να πραγματοποιηθεί υπό άκρα μυστικότητα.
Το πρώτο τους παιδάκι βάφτισαν το πρωί του Σαββάτου, η Meghan Markle και ο Πρίγκιπας Harry. Η τελετή πραγματοποιήθηκε σε ένα ιδιωτικό παρεκκλήσι στο κάστρο του Γουίνδσορ απ’ τον Αρχιεπίσκοπο του Καντερμπούρι, Justin Welby.
Κι αυτές είναι οι μοναδικές πληροφορίες που έχουμε για τη βάφτιση του Archie, καθώς το ζευγάρι αποφάσισε να κρατήσει την τελετή μακριά απ’ τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας, κάνοντας έξαλλους όλους τους θαυμαστές τους, αλλά και τους πολίτες της Βρετανίας που πληρώνουν φόρους και δηλώνουν ότι η ιδιωτικότητα δεν αποτελεί επιλογή για τα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας.
Παρόλα αυτά, όπως είχε ανακοινωθεί και νωρίτερα, δημοσιεύτηκαν φωτογραφίες απ’ τη βάφτιση στον επίσημο λογαριασμό του δούκα και της δούκισσας του Σάσσεξ στο Instagram.
Στην πρώτη φωτογραφία βλέπουμε όλα τα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας να έχουν στηθεί στον φακό, μετά τη βάφτιση του Archie, ενώ στη δεύτερη βλέπουμε μια υπέροχη ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία με τους τρεις τους. Η Meghan Markle που έχει στην αγκαλιά της τον Archie κοιτάζει τον Πρίγκιπα Harry κι αυτός με τη σειρά του, έχει στραμμένο το βλέμμα του στον γιο του.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Την πρώτη φωτογραφία δημοσίευσαν στον επίσημο λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram και ο δούκας και η δούκισσα του Κέιμπριτζ.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was Christened at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. This photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by Chris Allerton. Seated (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. Standing (left to right): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge.