Meghan- Harry: Απ’ την Βρετανία στον Καναδά, και τελικά στο Λος Άντζελες! Τι συνέβη;

Πού θα μείνουν Meghan- Harry τελικά; Βρέθηκαν απ’ τη Βρετανία στον Καναδά και τώρα μαθαίνουμε ότι εγκατέλειψαν και τον Καναδά για να μετακομίσουν στο… Λος Άντζελες!
Αφού ανακοινώθηκε πριν από λίγο και η επίσημη συνεργασία της Disney με την Meghan Markle, η οποία θα δανείσει τη φωνή της σε ένα ντοκιμαντέρ για ελέφαντες αφιλοκερδώς, το ζευγάρι κανόνισε και τη μετακόμισή του!
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Όπως αναφέρει η Page Six, σε ρεπορτάζ της για το πού θα μείνουν Meghan- Harry, το ζευγάρι πέταξε με ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος στο Λος Άντζελες, μετά την ανακοίνωση του Καναδού προέδρου Justin Trudeau πως θα κλείσουν τα σύνορα.
Harry και Meghan έψαχναν εδώ και καιρό για ένα σπίτι κοντά στο Χόλιγουντ και σίγουρα ο Καναδάς δεν είναι αυτό το μέρος, καθώς δεν εξυπηρετεί τις επαγγελματικές τους υποχρεώσεις.
Όπως αναφέρουν οι πληροφορίες, το ζευγάρι θεωρεί πως το Λος Άντζελες είναι μια πολύ καλή επιλογή, αφού εκεί υπάρχει ένα μεγάλο δίκτυο με PR managers και agents, οι οποίοι θα μπορούν να τους βοηθάνε, εκεί είναι και οι φίλοι της Meghan καθώς επίσης και η μαμά της!
Παράλληλα, και ο Harry νιώθει πολύ άνετα με τη μετακόμιση στο L.A., καθώς μπορεί να μείνει κοντά στους φίλους του James Corden και Oprah Winfrey.
Την ίδια στιγμή με τη μετακόμιση, τα διεθνή Μέσα μεταδίδουν κι ένα ακόμα νέο. Φαίνεται πως η βασιλική οικογένεια περνάει μια αρκετά καλή φάση μετά την κρίση.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Συγκεκριμένα, πηγή που επικαλείται η Daily Mail αναφέρει ότι η Meghan είπε στον στενό της κύκλο ότι ο Harry είναι σε επικοινωνία με τον William και τη Βασίλισσα σε μια τακτική βάση. “Είπε ότι αυτή η παγκόσμια κρίση τους έχει φέρει πάλι όλους κοντά, ειδικά τον Harry και τον αδερφό του”, συμπλήρωσε η πηγή.
