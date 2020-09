Κάποιο λάκκο έχει η… φάβα; Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή προειδοποιεί!

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by the creamy consistency of cooked Fava Santorinis PDO. 🇬🇷🌞 These golden discs come from a delicate but durable flower expertly cultivated on Santorini and surrounding islands for over 3,500 years. 💮 Smooth, soft and sweet, these little yellow discs are high in protein and packed with carbohydrates. Have you tried them? Tell us in the comments. 👇 📌 Europe is packed with traditions and geographical diversity giving rise to a rich culinary culture. EU quality schemes aim at protecting the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as know-how embedded in the region. Agri-food products and wines are protected as 'Protected Designation of Origin' (PDO) and 'Protected Geographical Indication' (PGI).