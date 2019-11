Η μαμά Alicia Keys έχει μια συμβουλή για όλες τις μαμάδες

View this post on Instagram

Happy beautiful and glorious Mother’s Day Y’all! ⁣ ⁣ To all my fellow mothers, lovers, givers, caretakers and light bringers out there, you are amazing! Deep bow to all of you. Women are all mothers and nurturers with or without children. ⁣ Of all of my jobs, parenting is my favorite. It teaches me so much about myself about capacity, patience and about consciousness. It’s the most beautiful and it is also the hardest. I remember when I was pregnant with Egypt thinking — ⁣ ⁣ What if I’m not cut out for motherhood? What if I fail at being responsible for a child—a life? What if I can’t do this? ⁣ There’s probably not a person on earth who hasn’t asked those questions in some form, at some point in time. The fear of possible inadequacy is real. I felt determined to do for my child what I’d once struggled to do for myself: rid my life of all circumstances that no longer served me. {excerpt from my book More Myself} ⁣ ⁣ Ain’t that crazy!? I distinctly remember getting better at that only once I had my first baby.. And the goal is not to forget that we are valuable enough to keep doing it for ourselves as well!! So on this beautiful day I want to remind you to keep loving on yourself just as much as you love on everybody else!! ⁣ ⁣ More about this is my book More Myself ✨✨✨❤️❤️❤️ Sending you love and Have a blessed day!!!