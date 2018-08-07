Οι fans της Pink θα πρέπει να κάνουν λίγη υπομονή για να την δουν live καθώς η αγαπημένη τραγουδίστρια χρειάστηκε να νοσηλευτεί στο νοσοκομείο με αποτέλεσμα ν’ ακυρώνει μερικές απ’ τις εμφανίσεις της.
H Pink ακυρώνει συναυλίες της μετά τη διπλή νοσηλεία της σε νοσοκομείο. Μετά την αναβολή της συναυλίας της στο Σίδνεϊ, στο πλαίσιο του Australia Beautiful Trauma World Tour την Παρασκευή λόγω ασθένειας, η Pink νοσηλεύτηκε την Κυριακή λόγω αφυδάτωσης και γαστρικού ιού.
Σύμφωνα με τον υπεύθυνο της συναυλίας της, η Pink νοσηλεύτηκε δύο φορές μέσα σε μια μέρα:
Η Pink εισήχθη στο νοσοκομείο στο Σίδνεϊ το βράδυ της Κυριακής, υποφέροντας από αφυδάτωση, θεραπεύθηκε και πήρε εξιτήριο ενώ έκανε εισαγωγή ξανά στο νοσοκομείο τη Δευτέρα καθώς διαγνώσθηκε με γαστρικό ιό. Η Pink θα παραμείνει στο νοσοκομείο για ένα βράδυ συνεχίζοντας τη θεραπεία και την ανάρρωσή της
Η Pink έκανε κανονικά την προγραμματισμένη συναυλία της την Κυριακή το βράδυ, αλλά μετά την επανεισαγωγή της στο νοσοκομείο, η Pink έπρεπε ν’ ακυρώσει το show της Δευτέρας, αλλά κι εκείνο της Τρίτης. Σύμφωνα με δήλωση απ’ το Live Nation, η Pink «θα επανεξεταστεί από τους γιατρούς της σήμερα».
Πριν από τη νοσηλεία της την εβδομάδα αυτή, η Pink μίλησε για την υγεία της στο Instagram, μετά από αναφορές για την ακύρωση της συναυλίας της:
Αρρώστησα ήδη δύο φορές σ’ αυτή την περιοδεία στην Αυστραλία, αλλά μετά την πρώτη φορά που αρρώστησα, ήμουν σε θέση να τραγουδήσω. Αυτή τη φορά, παίρνω αντιβιοτικά, στεροειδή, Vick’s, σπρέι για τη μύτη, σπρέι για τον λαιμό, NyQuil ενώ η μαμά κάνει τον γιο της ζεστό μπάνιο επειδή είναι κι αυτός άρρωστος
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
