H Jennifer Garner μένει σπίτι και δοκιμάζει όλα τα challenges της καραντίνας!

At the top of the comfort food list around here: @huckcafe’s Homemade English Muffins. There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them, too. I am reposting my own #PretendCookingShow (is that even allowed?) I was thinner then, but am happier now. 😊 (Quarantine note: if your pantry looks sketchy— milk with vinegar/lemon juice = buttermilk. And All-Purpose flour works A-OK here.) XXX P.S. why the obsession with protecting yeast? I’m so sorry. 🙈♥️ . Huckleberry Cafe’s English Muffins recipe (by @zoenathanloeb): 3 cups buttermilk 2 Tbsp active dry yeast 3 Tbsp unsalted butter 3 Tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal . 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups buttermilk in saucepan, but do not boil. Place remaining 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk in bowl of stand mixer with yeast and whisk to combine. Add warm buttermilk to cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with dough hook for 1 min, until dough comes together. Increase speed to med-high and work dough for about 2 mins until smooth. . 2. Transfer dough to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate for 1 hour. . 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump dough onto it. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cornmeal on top of dough and flatten into a disk with 1 inch thickness. . 4. Sprinkle last 1/4 cup cornmeal onto a sheet pan. Cut English muffins from the dough with 3 inch round cutter. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps — you cannot combine and reroll this dough. 😬 . 5. Arrange muffins, 1 inch apart, on sheet pan. Allow to rise for 1 hour at room temperature, or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the AM. 🙋🏻‍♀️ . 6. Preheat oven to 350°F. When oven is hot, heat ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over med-high heat. Jen tip: 275°F for the temperature of your griddle! . 7. Drop muffins onto griddle for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. . 8. Return muffins to sheet pan and immediately bake for 8-10 minutes (I find closer to 12 mins for me! 🤷🏻‍♀️), until they feel light. . 9. Yum! So yum.