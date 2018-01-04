Οι φωτογραφίες απ’ τον γάμο της Μενούνος και το «ευχαριστώ» της σε όλους

H αλλαγή της χρονιάς απ’ το 2017 στο 2018 θα είναι κάτι που θα θυμάται για πάντα η Μαρία Μενούνος καθώς τότε παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφό της Keven Undergaro σε live σύνδεση στην Times Square στη Νέα Υόρκη!
Λίγες μέρες αργότερα, η Ελληνοαμερικανίδα παρουσιάστρια μοιράζεται με τους διαδικτυακούς της φίλους φωτογραφίες απ’ τον γάμο της και γράφει τις σκέψεις της, λέγοντας ένα μεγάλο «ευχαριστώ» στην οικογένεια, τους φίλους και τους γνωστούς της που ήταν δίπλα σ’ αυτή τη σημαντική στιγμή της ζωής της:
Τι μαγική βραδιά! Σας ευχαριστούμε όλους όσοι βοηθήσατε να γίνει αυτό πραγματικότητα, στον καθένα που βοήθησε στα μεγάλα αλλά και τα πολύ μικρά
#nye will always be a celebration for us! What a magical night. Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible…to everyone who helped in Big and small ways. From you Maura and your genius idea, to my best friend @alyssawallerce who was the best maid of honor ever, to @giannetos who not only handled my glam but filled every gap in between, @christinajpacelli and nick for helping me get my nye looks down to new friends like maria who helped me pull off wardrobe change miracles, to our driver michael who was just an angel, to fox for allowing us to get married on this special night, to @iamsteveharveytv For getting ordained & performing our marriage, to @garymantoosh For helping me get all the details in place and his asst sarah, to @pronovias For my gorgeous winter wonderland gown, to @elizberkley & hubby greg for helping kev get his @ralphlauren tux, @jeandousset & Angela for rushing our beautiful rings, @dimitrioskphoto for these beautiful pics and to all the people who shared in our moment and loved on us. It took a village. If I’m forgetting anyone forgive me-i will rectify in another post! Hahah Honestly I don’t know how to properly thank This next person, what a dream come true for @jonbonjovi to perform our first dance song. I bawled watching it all over again last night. For him to take the time, for his musicians & roadies to take the time to do this for me-I’m just beyond thankful. Beyond moved. God bless you jon. I’m here for you always, forever and a day😉 tune in to @siriusxmstars at 10 am pacific to hear all the details live. Next weeks issue of @people will have even more!
«Είσαι ευλογία όχι μόνο για τη ζωή μου, αλλά ακόμα μεγαλύτερη ευλογία για ολόκληρο τον κόσμο και το γεγονός ότι δεν το συνειδητοποιείς σε κάνει ακόμα πιο ξεχωριστή… Σ’ αγαπώ», ήταν τα λόγια του Keven όταν αντάλλαξαν όρκους ενώ η Μαρία Μενούνος του είπε: «Σ ‘αγαπώ τόσο πολύ… απλώς ήθελα τόσο πολύ να σε παντρευτώ πριν τη χειρουργική επέμβαση και μετά τη χειρουργική επέμβαση, και δεν μπορούσα να σκεφτώ έναν καλύτερο τρόπο να το κάνω απ’ ότι εδώ».