Αυτοί είναι οι σύντροφοι των κοριτσιών απ’ το GNTM

View this post on Instagram

Happy 9. I really wish this becomes 900 one day and we say to each other and to life and love. That we made it. Wow. 900 imagine how will be at 75. One person who has forgiven me million times and then make me understand my mistakes. Made #me understand things better than anyone could. One person who has made me realise the value of expressing emotionally or verbally. One person who has made me a better person that no one could. Love you to Pluto and back @ildakroni 🙏🤗❤️