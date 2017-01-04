Μοναδικό θέαμα! Η Αφροδίτη πλησίασε το φεγγάρι και οι χρήστες των social media ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Ο καθαρός ουρανός στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο έδωσε τη δυνατότητα στους κατοίκους να μπορέσουν να απολαύσουν ένα μοναδικό θέαμα. Το φεγγάρι και τον πλανήτη Αφροδίτη σε μικρή απόσταση, τέτοια που χωράει σ΄ένα κάδρο φωτογραφίας.

Τον Ιανουάριο η Αφροδίτη κορυφώνεται στο ύψος της πάνω απ’ τον ορίζοντα, σύμφωνα με το Παρατηρητήριο Beckstrom.

Καθώς ο πλανήτης Αφροδίτη κάθε βράδυ ωθείται όλο και πιο ψηλά, μικραίνει και η απόστασή του απ’ τον Άρη.

Όσοι, λοιπόν, κοίταξαν το βράδυ της 2ας Ιανουαρίου στον ουρανό στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, μπορούσαν να δουν με γυμνό μάτι το φεγγάρι και την Αφροδίτη.

Οι χρήστες των social media φυσικά ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες:

In this version, the reflections of both the Moon and Venus are clearly separated. pic.twitter.com/kiRaIzv9ah — Pete Lawrence (@Avertedvision) January 2, 2017

Venus and the Moon this evening… pic.twitter.com/rFreQOoU8K — Pete Lawrence (@Avertedvision) January 2, 2017

@ProfBrianCox and finally some clear skies in the UK! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qyO3ZFlkQo — Glyn Cassidy (@Carney_UK) January 2, 2017

@davegsmith34 I braved the cold and got this, thank you buddy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pwDYBzFF2v — Stephen Hadley (@CNCste) January 2, 2017

Another iPhone picture of the #Moon and Venus. I'd rather have a telescope! To also get a good view of Mars and Uranus. pic.twitter.com/aQ2g9w5RUp — Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) January 3, 2017

Photo: SUSAN SNOW