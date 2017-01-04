Μοναδικό θέαμα! Η Αφροδίτη πλησίασε το φεγγάρι και οι χρήστες των social media ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες
Μοναδικό θέαμα! Η Αφροδίτη πλησίασε το φεγγάρι και οι χρήστες των social media ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες

Μιχάλης Γεωργίου
γράφει #photos

Ο καθαρός ουρανός στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο έδωσε τη δυνατότητα στους κατοίκους να μπορέσουν να απολαύσουν ένα μοναδικό θέαμα. Το φεγγάρι και τον πλανήτη Αφροδίτη σε μικρή απόσταση, τέτοια που χωράει σ΄ένα κάδρο φωτογραφίας.

Τον Ιανουάριο η Αφροδίτη κορυφώνεται στο ύψος της πάνω απ’ τον ορίζοντα, σύμφωνα με το Παρατηρητήριο Beckstrom.

Καθώς ο πλανήτης Αφροδίτη κάθε βράδυ ωθείται όλο και πιο ψηλά, μικραίνει και η απόστασή του απ’ τον Άρη.

Όσοι, λοιπόν, κοίταξαν το βράδυ της 2ας Ιανουαρίου στον ουρανό στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, μπορούσαν να δουν με γυμνό μάτι το φεγγάρι και την Αφροδίτη.

Οι χρήστες των social media φυσικά ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες:

 

Photo: SUSAN SNOW
Μοναδικό θέαμα! Η Αφροδίτη πλησίασε το φεγγάρι και οι χρήστες των social media ανέβασαν εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες

