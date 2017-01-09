Σάρωσε το La La Land στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες- Αναλυτικά η απονομή των βραβείων

Το La La Land ήταν ο απόλυτος πρωταγωνιστής της 74ης απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών καταφέρνοντας να αποσπάσει 7 βραβεία!
Το μιούζικαλ με πρωταγωνιστές την Emma Stone και τον Ryan Gosling κέρδισε τις εξής Χρυσές Σφαίρες:
- Γα την καλύτερη κωμωδία
- Για το καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ
- Για το καλύτερο σενάριο
- Για την καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
- Για την καλύτερη μουσική σε ταινία
- Για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία άνδρα σε κωμική ταινία
- Για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία γυναίκας σε κωμική ταινία
- Για το Best Original Score
Τι είπε ο Ryan Gosling όταν παρέλαβε το βραβείο;
Θα ήθελα να προσπαθήσω να ευχαριστήσω ένα πρόσωπο σωστά και να πω ότι όσο τραγουδούσα και χόρευα και έπαιζα πιάνο και είχα μια από τις καλύτερες εμπειρίες σε κινηματογραφικό έργο, η γυναίκα μου μεγάλωνε την κόρη μας και ήταν έγκυος στη δεύτερη. Ταυτόχρονα, προσπαθούσε να βοηθήσει τον αδερφό της να αντιμετωπίσει τον καρκίκο. Αν δεν τα είχε αναλάβει όλα αυτά μόνη, για να μπορέσω να έχω αυτή την εμπειρία, εδώ πάνω θα ήταν σίγουρα κάποιος άλλος σήμερα. Οπότε, γλυκιά μου, σε ευχαριστώ
Το Moonlinght κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερου δραματικού φιλμ, ενώ η Elle κατέκτησε την Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία και για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου.
Άλλα σημαντικά βραβεία της βραδιάς ήταν η καλύτερη δραματική σειρά που αναδείχθηκε το The Crown, ενώ με χρυσή σφαίρα τιμήθηκε και ο μικρός αδερφός του Μπεν Άφλεκ, Κέισι Άφλεκ για τον ρόλο του στην ταινία «Manchester by the Sea».
Η έναρξη της βραδιάς απ’ τον οικοδεσπότη Jimmy Fallon:
Αναλυτικά η απονομή των βραβείων
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Isabelle Huppert, Elle — WINNER
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land — WINNER
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land — WINNER
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land — WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences — WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director in a Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land — WINNER
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Score
Moonlight
La La Land — WINNER
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia — WINNER
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines, France
Elle, France — WINNER
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown, Netflix — WINNER
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath — WINNER
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Atlanta- WINNER
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta — WINNER
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish- WINNER
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager — WINNER
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — WINNER
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager — WINNER
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager — WINNER
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld