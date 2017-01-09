Σάρωσε το La La Land στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες- Αναλυτικά η απονομή των βραβείων

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Το La La Land ήταν ο απόλυτος πρωταγωνιστής της 74ης απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών καταφέρνοντας να αποσπάσει 7 βραβεία!

Το μιούζικαλ με πρωταγωνιστές την Emma Stone και τον Ryan Gosling κέρδισε τις εξής Χρυσές Σφαίρες:

Γα την καλύτερη κωμωδία

Για το καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ

Για το καλύτερο σενάριο

Για την καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

Για την καλύτερη μουσική σε ταινία

Για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία άνδρα σε κωμική ταινία

Για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία γυναίκας σε κωμική ταινία

Για το Best Original Score

Τι είπε ο Ryan Gosling όταν παρέλαβε το βραβείο;

Θα ήθελα να προσπαθήσω να ευχαριστήσω ένα πρόσωπο σωστά και να πω ότι όσο τραγουδούσα και χόρευα και έπαιζα πιάνο και είχα μια από τις καλύτερες εμπειρίες σε κινηματογραφικό έργο, η γυναίκα μου μεγάλωνε την κόρη μας και ήταν έγκυος στη δεύτερη. Ταυτόχρονα, προσπαθούσε να βοηθήσει τον αδερφό της να αντιμετωπίσει τον καρκίκο. Αν δεν τα είχε αναλάβει όλα αυτά μόνη, για να μπορέσω να έχω αυτή την εμπειρία, εδώ πάνω θα ήταν σίγουρα κάποιος άλλος σήμερα. Οπότε, γλυκιά μου, σε ευχαριστώ

Το Moonlinght κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερου δραματικού φιλμ, ενώ η Elle κατέκτησε την Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία και για την καλύτερη ερμηνεία Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου.

Άλλα σημαντικά βραβεία της βραδιάς ήταν η καλύτερη δραματική σειρά που αναδείχθηκε το The Crown, ενώ με χρυσή σφαίρα τιμήθηκε και ο μικρός αδερφός του Μπεν Άφλεκ, Κέισι Άφλεκ για τον ρόλο του στην ταινία «Manchester by the Sea».

Η έναρξη της βραδιάς απ’ τον οικοδεσπότη Jimmy Fallon:

Αναλυτικά η απονομή των βραβείων

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea — WINNER

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Isabelle Huppert, Elle — WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land — WINNER

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land — WINNER

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land — WINNER

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences — WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land — WINNER

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score

Moonlight

La La Land — WINNER

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia — WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

Elle, France — WINNER

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown, Netflix — WINNER

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath — WINNER

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Atlanta- WINNER

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta — WINNER

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish- WINNER

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager — WINNER

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — WINNER

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager — WINNER

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager — WINNER

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

