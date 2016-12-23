O Johnny Depp κι άλλοι αστέρες του Hollywood βοήθησαν έναν έφηβο με καρκίνο να κάνει τ’ όνειρό του πραγματικότητα
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #Buzzing

Όταν ο 16χρονος έφηβος Anthony Conti διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον αδένα των επινεφριδίων σταδίου 4, δεν είχε εγκαταλείψει το όνειρό του να γίνει κινηματογραφιστής! Αντ’ αυτού έγραψε ένα σενάριο ταινίας και με λίγη βοήθεια από αστέρες του Hollywood έκανε τ’ όνειρό του πραγματικότητα.

Η ταινία που ονομάζεται «The Black Ghiandola» είναι μια ταινία με πρωταγωνιστές ζόμπι. Ο Conti ως νεαρό αγόρι ρισκάρει την ζωή του για να σώσει ένα κορίτσι, αφού η οικογένειά της σκοτώνεται από ζόμπι.

Στα μέσα Νοεμβρίου η ΜΚΟ «Make A Film Foundation» μετέτρεψε σε ταινία το σενάριο του Conti, κάνοντας τα γυρίσματα μέσα σε μόνο 5 μέρες!

Πώς έγινε αυτό δυνατό;

Με τη βοήθεια μερικών αστέρων του Hollywood, όπως των Johnny Depp, David Lynch και J.K. Simmons. Η ταινία μάλιστα θα κάνει πρεμιέρα στις αρχές του 2017!

We are so grateful that Johnny Depp showed up to help make Anthony Conti's film dream come true for his make a film foundation project -it was a surreal set with so many amazing people, crew and cast working so hard including Richard Chamberlain, Laura Dern and David Lynch who came for a cameo -something that he never does -as well as our irrepressible director for the day- Catherine Hardwick! We are so deeply grateful to all these amazing people and especially to Johnny Depp because he was so generous and kind to Anthony and all of the people on the set we heart him very much– thank you -two more days to go we are looking forward to seeing what magic Sam Raimi brings to Anthony's film dream. #makeafilmfoundation #johnnydepp #anthonyconti #dreammakers @alchemist26 @makeafilmfdn @makeafilmfoundation @baobabt

A photo posted by Tamika Lamison (@baobabt) on

Πολλοί άλλοι αστέρες στήριξαν το project, όπως ο Andrew Lincoln απ’ το Walking Dead που έστειλε το δικό του μήνυμα μέσω video!

Almost forgot about this amazing and inspiring video I received from Rick Grimes himself actor @andrewlincon_official. Thank you so much Andrew for the love and taking the time to send me this! Didn't think my little project would grow into what it has with "The Black Ghiandola" #zombie #horror #walkingdead #theblackghiandola #videomessage #actor #rickgrimes #thewalkingdead

A video posted by Anthony Conti (@anthony_conti_offical) on

Photo: Make A Film Foundation
