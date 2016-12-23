O Johnny Depp κι άλλοι αστέρες του Hollywood βοήθησαν έναν έφηβο με καρκίνο να κάνει τ’ όνειρό του πραγματικότητα

We are so grateful that Johnny Depp showed up to help make Anthony Conti's film dream come true for his make a film foundation project -it was a surreal set with so many amazing people, crew and cast working so hard including Richard Chamberlain, Laura Dern and David Lynch who came for a cameo -something that he never does -as well as our irrepressible director for the day- Catherine Hardwick! We are so deeply grateful to all these amazing people and especially to Johnny Depp because he was so generous and kind to Anthony and all of the people on the set we heart him very much– thank you -two more days to go we are looking forward to seeing what magic Sam Raimi brings to Anthony's film dream. #makeafilmfoundation #johnnydepp #anthonyconti #dreammakers @alchemist26 @makeafilmfdn @makeafilmfoundation @baobabt

A photo posted by Tamika Lamison (@baobabt) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:26am PST